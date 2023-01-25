JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department will soon be purchasing four new Chevy Tahoes after the emergency resolution to declare an exemption from competitive bidding for the purchase was passed on Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.
According to the resolution, Ordinance 2022-33 adopted the 2023 budget for Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, which included the purchase of four police package vehicles.
However there were no available state bid priced, police packages in Arkansas or surrounding areas, due to a vehicle shortage and it is unknown when these vehicle types will be available again due to supply disruptions.
Although extensive research was done to locate comparably priced vehicles, there were none available, but there were four police package Chevy Tahoes located with Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs, which the Sheriff’s Department can take possession of quickly.
It also stated that the Sheriff’s Department is in desperate need of the vehicles for public safety due to having an older fleet, with multiple current vehicles with 179,000 miles and over; therefore an emergency clause was added.
After reading the resolution, new JP Linda Allison asked to clarify that the purchase was already on the county budget, to which Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd stood up to respond that yes it was already on the budget.
“We ordered these four vehicles last year due to the vehicle shortage,” Boyd responded, noting that they actually reserved the vehicles in 2022 and will probably have to do the same thing next year too.
JP Kevin Williams also noted that there were no discounts right now because the demand is so high.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day agreed stating that the county had to do they same thing last year as well for much-needed county vehicles.
Boyd said they hoped to be able to get the vehicles by March.
Next up was an appropriation ordinance for additional qualifying full-time law enforcement officer salary stipends, which passed.
According to the ordinance, the county budget will be adjusted to include three $5,000 salary stipends plus the employer’s share of FICA and Medicare taxes, which included $1,147.50 for Social Security matching and $2,298 for retirement.
These monies will be sent by the state in accordance with Act 224, which appropriated funds for Law Enforcement Stipend Grants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
This amendment increased the amount appropriated for the Sheriff’s Department budget by $18,445.50, making the total 2023 County Sheriff’s budget $4,602,151.24.
After the reading Day clarified that the three deputies that this ordinance affected were not yet trained when the grant was received but they are now eligible.
The next appropriation ordinance, which also affected the sheriff’s department, amended the budget to add Fund 3530, Department 0400, to add State Grant monies, which have become available through the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Act 786 of 2021.
The county was awarded $20,633.43 through a DPS Public Safety Equipment Grant to purchase two drones, along with pole cameras in order to aid in the sheriff’s office investigations.
JP Garrett Barnes asked if the equipment would be new for the department or replacements, to which Boyd stated that the two cameras would be new, however they had not determined locations for them; and one of the drones would be used as a replacement.
Last up was an appropriation ordinance that appropriated an additional $22,738.28 into Fund 1000, Dept 0416, Prosecuting Attorney for Craighead County’s prorata share of the District Prosecuting Attorney’s executive administrator’s expense.
This change took the total amount from $8,500 to $31,238.28 because Craighead County has the responsibility of paying 31 percent of the executive administrator expense to the county where the Prosecuting Attorney was elected.
Since Sonia E. Fonticiella serves as the State Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, the prorata share shall be paid to Greene County beginning January 1, 2023.
According to Day the county has always paid the administrator expense.
Allison asked if the 31 percent has always been on the budget, to which Day clarified that it was not on the previous budget because the county reimbursed Crittenden County by using clean-up ordinances at the end of the year, however Greene County had given them an amount this time so they were able to budget the funds now instead of waiting.
“We didn’t budget it in previous years, because we didn’t have the exact amount until the end of the year, however we knew the responsibility,” Day said.
After the passing of this ordinance, Day announced that the bids on they courtroom expansions should be in by March.
