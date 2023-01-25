230125-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd speaks to court members about the importance of the purchase of four new Chevy Tahoes on Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department will soon be purchasing four new Chevy Tahoes after the emergency resolution to declare an exemption from competitive bidding for the purchase was passed on Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.

According to the resolution, Ordinance 2022-33 adopted the 2023 budget for Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, which included the purchase of four police package vehicles.