JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department will soon be purchasing six 2023 Dodge Durangos after an emergency resolution waiving the bidding process to purchase vehicles was passed on Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday that a resolution was passed earlier this year authorizing the purchase of four new Chevy Tahoes, but that deal didn’t pan out. He said they had now found six new 2023 Dodge Durangos at Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs instead.
According to the resolution, the court declared an exemption from competitive bidding for the purchase of the vehicles as there were no available state bid priced or non-state bid priced police package Chevy Tahoe SUVs, Dodge pickups or Ford F-150 pickups in Arkansas and surrounding areas due to a vehicle shortage. The resolution also stated that it is unknown when these vehicles will be available again due to supply disruptions.
The court also held the first reading of an ordinance to increase and set jail fees for housing juvenile inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
According to the resolution, the county has not increased jail fees for housing juvenile male and female inmates since 2006, and the current fee is no longer adequate to fund the cost of housing juvenile inmates.
If the ordinance is passed the jail fees for housing juvenile inmates will be increased from $65 to $100 daily.
Also during the meeting, the court passed two appropriation ordinances which included:
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3598 for Court Security grant that will aid in the purchase of a panic button system in the amount of $19,505 to cover all Circuit and District Courts.
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3527, FY2023 Juvenile Officer grant which will appropriate $9,801 to pay for a part-time employee to serve court documents, supplies and support for programs to help with juvenile delinquency.
