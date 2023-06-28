JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department will soon be purchasing six 2023 Dodge Durangos after an emergency resolution waiving the bidding process to purchase vehicles was passed on Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting in Jonesboro.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Tuesday that a resolution was passed earlier this year authorizing the purchase of four new Chevy Tahoes, but that deal didn’t pan out. He said they had now found six new 2023 Dodge Durangos at Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs instead.