JONESBORO — Customers of the company formerly known as Suddenlink must submit to binding arbitration, not file lawsuits against the company, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.
The court made that decision, reversing five separate cases Altice USA appealed from Clark County Circuit Court in Arkadelphia. The company is now known as Optimum in Arkansas.
Todd Turner of Arkadelphia, one of the attorneys representing customers, told The Sun, “We’re considering our options,” regarding whether they would appeal to a higher court.
“It will be very unfortunate for the hundreds of customers who have called us and/or made complaints with the AG’s office about their problems if they are deprived of any legal remedy.
The complaints in the Clark County lawsuits were similar to those made at a public meeting in Jonesboro, the company’s largest market, and to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.
Customers in Clark County started filing suit in 2020 because of service disruptions and “unexplained charges which Suddenlink claims to be owed.” In one case customers claimed that terms of the Residential Service Agreenent, which Suddenlink said required arbitration, rather than court action “impose no obligation on Suddenlink.” The RSA also gives Suddenlink “the right to unilaterally change any portion of the terms at any time” and imposes a host of obligations on subscribers that it does not also impose on Suddenlink.
The judge in Clark County denied Suddenlink’s request to compel arbitration, so Suddenlink appealed.
Appellate Judge Cindy Thyer wrote the majority opinion in most of the five appeals.
Thyer quoted previous state court decisions regarding arbitration over litigation.
“Arkansas strongly favors arbitration as a matter of public policy” as “a less expensive and more expeditious means of settling litigation and relieving docket congestion,” the court wrote in a 2020 decision in a case known as Jorja Trading, Inc. v. Willis.
Arbitration agreements are governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which makes them “valid, irrevocable, and enforceable, save upon such grounds as exist at law or in equity for the revocation of any contract,” Thyer explained in Wednesday’s opinion, quoting the 2020 ruling.
While the customers said in their lawsuits they never signed a customer agreement, Suddenlink explained how the customer agreement went into effect.
The motion to compel arbitration alleged that “Suddenlink bills for its services a month in advance,” and “[e]ach month, Suddenlink subscribers receive a billing statement which provides that payment of the subscriber’s bill constitutes acceptance of the terms of Suddenlink’s Residential Services Agreement.”
That agreement “contains [the] binding arbitration provision” the company said. The customers accepted those terms “by continuing to receive, accept, and pay for the services that Suddenlink provided under the terms and conditions [of the Residential Services Agreement],” according to Suddenlink’s argument.
