JONESBORO — Customers of the company formerly known as Suddenlink must submit to binding arbitration, not file lawsuits against the company, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The court made that decision, reversing five separate cases Altice USA appealed from Clark County Circuit Court in Arkadelphia. The company is now known as Optimum in Arkansas.

