JONESBORO — The Arkansas Court of Appeals confirmed Wednesday the verdict and sentence for David Dale Jewell in the July 23, 2020, killing of his wife, Charlene.
Judge Raymond R. Abramson wrote for the court, “David Dale Jewell Sr. (David) was convicted by a Craighead County jury of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Charlene. Because he used a firearm, he received an enhanced sentence. He was sentenced to consecutive prison terms of 27 years for first-degree murder, and five years for the enhancement. On appeal, David’s sole argument is that the circuit court erred by denying his motions for directed verdict. We affirm.”
A Craighead County Circuit Court jury found David Jewell Sr. guilty of first-degree murder in November 2021 and sentenced him to 32 years in prison, according to court documents.
Jewell, 62, was convicted in the July 23, 2020, murder of his wife, whom he shot in the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Main Street.
According to testimony in the trial, Charlene Jewell had told David Jewell the day before her murder that she intended to seek a divorce. He also said she was “messing around” on him.
Jewell maintained that his gun went off accidentally when he said Charlene Jewell grabbed his arm as the gun was pointed toward the dash in the vehicle.
A forensics expert at the trial said the gun was fired inches away from the victim, casting doubt on Jewell’s version of events.
Jewell’s son, David Jewell Jr., known as Dale, testified that his father pointed the gun at Charlene when it went off.
Dale Jewell jumped out of the vehicle at the intersection of Main and Johnson and called 911.
“My dad just shot my stepmom,” Dale Jewell told the 911 dispatcher.
He gave the dispatcher his father’s address and said that was where his father was going.
After shooting Charlene Jewell, her husband drove to his residence and testified he didn’t know his wife had been shot.
According to Arkansas Department of Correction, Jewell will be eligible for parole after serving 70 percent of his sentence, or after 22.4 years.
Abramson wrote, “Viewed in the light most favorable to the State, we hold that the State offered sufficient evidence that David acted purposely or intentionally in the killing of his wife. Because the evidence provided substantial evidence to support David’s conviction, the circuit court did not err in denying David’s motions for a directed verdict.“Affirmed.”
Judges C.J. Harrison and J. Hixson agreed.
