JONESBORO — The Arkansas Court of Appeals confirmed Wednesday the verdict and sentence for David Dale Jewell in the July 23, 2020, killing of his wife, Charlene.

Judge Raymond R. Abramson wrote for the court, “David Dale Jewell Sr. (David) was convicted by a Craighead County jury of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Charlene. Because he used a firearm, he received an enhanced sentence. He was sentenced to consecutive prison terms of 27 years for first-degree murder, and five years for the enhancement. On appeal, David’s sole argument is that the circuit court erred by denying his motions for directed verdict. We affirm.”