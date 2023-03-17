JONESBORO — A Craighead County circuit judge will have to take a second look at an employment dispute at the Westside Consolidated School District following a decision Wednesday by the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
The issue is whether the district complied with the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act when it declined to renew the contract of Ulanda Digby-Branch as an assistant principal at the middle school, in 2020.
The Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled that Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson erred when she granted a summary judgment in favor of the school district, finding that the district substantially complied with the provisions of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and district policies.
Summary judgment is appropriate when the pleadings, depositions, answers to interrogatories and admissions on file, together with any affidavits, show that there is no genuine issue as to any material fact and that the moving party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law, according to the court.
“The record in its final posture raises more questions than it answers,” appellate Judge Mike Murphy wrote in the decision.
Digby-Branch entered into a contract in 2015 to serve as high school assistant principal for the 2015–2016 school year. In 2016, she was moved to serve as an assistant principal in the middle school, according to court records.
On March 6, 2020, Superintendent Scott Gauntt hand delivered a letter to Digby-Branch notifying her that he was recommending her contract not be renewed for the following three reasons:
“The school district has had static enrollment, is facing an increase of salaries for classified staff of over $150,000, is facing an increase of salaries for certified staff to meet the state imposed new minimum salary, has increased expenses for debt service, and is facing a rising increase in teacher retirement payments
Your position of assistant principal at the middle school is not required by Arkansas standards.
The district cannot afford to keep you in a position that is not required to be filled.”
Digby-Branch then appealed the recommendation to the school board, which held a public hearing on April 23, 2020.
Following the hearing, the board voted unanimously not to renew her contract. Her employment ended at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.
Digby-Branch had argued Gauntt had subjectively chosen her position to eliminate instead of one of the three other assistant principals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.