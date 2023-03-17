JONESBORO — A Craighead County circuit judge will have to take a second look at an employment dispute at the Westside Consolidated School District following a decision Wednesday by the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

The issue is whether the district complied with the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act when it declined to renew the contract of Ulanda Digby-Branch as an assistant principal at the middle school, in 2020.

