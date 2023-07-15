JONESBORO — With demolition of the old Craighead County Jail well underway and the old bank completely gone, employees and visitors to the Craighead County Courthouse Annex are finding parking a little complicated.
The historic Art Deco style jailhouse was built in 1939 and held prisoners until 1989 when the county built its existing jail on Willett Road.
It had been used for storage of records and janitorial supplies since that time.
In May, the Craighead County Quorum Court passed a resolution awarding the bid for the Craighead County courtroom expansion and saferoom project to Ramson’s Construction Co. of Jonesboro at a cost of more than $15 million to build the three-story, 34,000-square foot facility.
According to an article in The Sun, during the meeting Craighead County Judge Marvin Day had said they would work to cut the project cost down and expected completion date on the project to be February of 2025.
Shortly after demolition began, Day announced they had in fact knocked about $1,000,000 off the bid price.
This should drop the price to around $14 million.
However the progress has displaced some courthouse parking, and employees and visitors are having to find parking elsewhere.
Day said on Friday afternoon that they have fenced off the area for obvious safety reasons. He also noted that, with the future removal of the front canopy, they have begun building an enclosed access-way to ensure safe entrance to the building for both employees and visitors. Some handicap parking spaces are being reconfigured, as well.
“There are still plenty of parking spots available, but you will have to walk about a block,” Day reassured, noting additional court parking available at the Craighead County Election Annex, a block west of the annex on W. Jefferson Avenue and a City of Jonesboro downtown parking lot located a block north of the courthouse on Union Street.
Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said on Friday that, while they are trying to be more lenient on the two-hour parking spaces downtown at the moment, if complaints are filed, the police are obligated to respond and citations are still possible.
