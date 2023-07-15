230715-JS-court-parking-photo-nz

Demolition of the old Craighead County Jail, near the corner of W. Washington Avenue and Madison Street, was well under Friday afternoon to make way for the new Craighead County courtroom expansion and saferoom in downtown Jonesboro. With the construction fence closing off the majority of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex’s parking lot, employees and visitors are having to find parking elsewhere.

The historic Art Deco style jailhouse was built in 1939 and held prisoners until 1989 when the county built its existing jail on Willett Road.