JONESBORO — After Craighead County District Court judges asked for more courtroom security for half a year, the City of Jonesboro is moving toward hiring three additional police officers to provide it.
During the city’s finance committee meeting on Monday, members approved amending the city’s 2021 budget to provide funding to make the hires.
District Court Judge Tommy Fowler also announced a change in the district court’s schedule that should reduce officers’ involvement as far as testifying.
“This was a collaborative effort between the judges and mayor working together to promote safety in courtrooms and the security of the court,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “It also serves officers who have to come into court after working all night. I requested them having less court time to spend more time with their families and save the taxpayers on overtime.”
Fowler and Judge David Boling asked the Craighead County Quorum Court to hire more bailiffs to no avail.
Fowler said he and Boling, together with the 2nd District Judicial prosecutor’s office and the public defender’s office, have been holding court that drops felony drug paraphernalia possession and other Class D felony to a Class A misdemeanor. Felony fines go to the county and state, while misdemeanor fines go to the arresting agency, meaning Jonesboro police benefits.
Fowler estimated the reductions in charges will benefit JPD by hundreds of thousand of dollars.
If the Jonesboro City Council approves the hirings at its meeting on Tuesday, Fowler said two of the officers will always be in district court and the third will fill in during vacations or sick days. When not in district court, the third officer will provide security at City Hall, Fowler said.
The new officers would also escort district clerks to the bank to make cash deposits, he said.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd provided more of his deputies to provide security, but with his department providing bailiffs to circuit court, he said it was stretching his manpower thin.
There have been several incidents at district court in the past.
In July, Boling sentenced a woman in STAR Court to a year in jail. The woman got up and walked out of the courtroom. There was no bailiff to detain her. STAR Court is for people convicted of driving while intoxicated.
“She knew her liberty was being taken and didn’t like it,” Boling said at the time.
He said an off-duty police officer was finally able to detain her.
Fowler said that was the third breach of order in the last year and a half in district court. He pointed out that no courts were held for more than a year due to COVID-19.
In November 2019, a defendant made it into the courtroom with a 3-foot knife hidden in an umbrella, Fowler said. Another incident occurred in June 2020 when a defendant threatened the judge and threatened to take a police officer’s gun.
In April, Boling presented videos depicting acts of courtroom violence in the state of Arkansas, showing justices of the peace the necessity to have secure entrances at the Craighead County Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.