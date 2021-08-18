JONESBORO — The courtroom security issue for Craighead County District Court seems to have been resolved in the past month.
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies have manned the district court’s video court as bailiffs during probable cause hearings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Wednesday. Inmates appear via video before a district court judge for the hearing. Members of the public, usually families of the inmates or of the victims, have been allowed to attend for the past month and a half, District Judge Tommy Fowler said.
For the past year and a half, the public has been banned from attending court hearings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been backed up for quite a while,” Rolland said. “We’re getting back in the full of things.”
Fowler said Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd and Rolland have stepped up by providing bailiffs for video court.
“I do appreciate Sheriff Boyd and Chief Deputy Rolland that we have a bailiff in video court,” Fowler said. “He (Boyd) assured me we would have someone in the courtroom.”
Fowler said prior to having sheriff’s bailiffs that during probable cause hearings in video court armed law enforcement officers are in attendance during the felony hearing, but usually leave when the misdemeanor hearings were held.
Concerns about courtroom security arose after several incidents occurred in district court, the last one happening in early July after Judge David Boling sentenced a woman to time in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Boling sentenced a woman in STAR Court to a year in jail. The woman got up and walked out of the courtroom. There was no bailiff to detain her. STAR Court is for people convicted of driving while intoxicated.
“She knew her liberty was being taken and didn’t like it,” Boling said at the time.
In November 2019, a defendant made it into the courtroom with a 3-foot knife hidden in an umbrella, Fowler said. Another incident occurred in June 2020 when a defendant threatened the judge and threatened to take a police officer’s gun.
Fowler went before the Craighead County Quorum Court in April requesting for additional security for District Court. Justices of the peace failed to fund any additional security for the court.
