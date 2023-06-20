JONESBORO — A legal dispute over a street in Jonesboro has been put to rest after more than six years.
The dispute involves Dayton Avenue, a street that connects Fair Park and Red Wolf boulevards and provides easy access to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
It’s a private road that Anita G, LLC inherited when it purchased land from the Craighead County Fair Association in 2016.
The developer installed barricades across the road, effectively ending its public use.
Late on Friday, Craighead County Circuit Judge Richard Lusby issued an order, permanently preventing the developer from blocking the road.
In a lawsuit filed by Centennial Bank, Lusby had issued a temporary injunction in February 2018, finding that it had become a public road, because the fair association had done nothing to prevent its use by the public, and even paved it. It became known as Dayton Avenue, even though the city never accepted the street into its system.
The Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed the temporary order in April 2019. With appeals exhausted, Lusby approved a settlement among the parties.
In the order Lusby said “Dayton Avenue has been irrevocably dedicated for public use” as a result of the April 12, 1995, recorded plat that depicted Dayton Avenue as a “gravel drive,” government-published maps recognizing the road by name and “the public’s substantial vehicular use of Dayton Avenue over the years.”
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, testified that an average of 1,869 vehicles used the street each day.
“The City of Jonesboro need not have formally accepted or confirmed the dedication of Dayton Avenue for this irrevocable dedication to have effect,” Lusby continued.
Anita G has been unable to develop the property while the case was under litigation.
The sale of the lot to Anita G, LLC was arranged by the distribution agent for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Before making the sale, the agent, Rick Ramsay, offered to donate the right of way through the lot between Fair Park Boulevard and Academy Sports to the city. But the city council voted 9-0 March 1, 2016, not to accept it, The Sun reported.
Then-Mayor Harold Perrin had recommended against accepting the street because it would cost an estimated $220,000 to bring it up to city standards. Perrin said neighboring business owners declined to participate in the expense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.