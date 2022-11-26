JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday to discuss a resolution to advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices to enhance public trust and public safety.
This resolution is in reference to the Presidential Executive Order (EO) 14074, “Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices to Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety,” which was signed by President Joe Biden on May 25, 2022.
According to the resolution, in accordance with EO 14074 (Section 12), State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) must:
Notify their Civilian Governing Body (CGB) (i.e., the Quorum Court) of its intent to request property from Federal sources to include Federal funds or grants.
Notify the Local Community of its request for property transfers, purchases from Federal funds, agencies, or subcontractors (including existing transfer contracts or grants).
The resolution also states that the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will initiate action to implement this executive order and participate in accordance with the executive order and that Craighead County Judge Marvin Day will be authorized and directed to execute all appropriate agreements and contracts necessary for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to act in accordance with EO 14074.
Controlled property items, which the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office may request from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) or other Federal source, include a large variety of items from protective gear such as armor, face masks, guns and scopes to technological supplies such as cameras, drones and robots to vehicular supplies such as spotlights and other equipment.
According to the American Presidency Project website, EO 14074 (Section 12), entitled “Limiting the Transfer or Purchase of Certain Military Equipment by Law Enforcement,” instructed the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Administrator of General Services to each review all programs and authorities concerning property transfers to State, Tribal, local, and territorial LEAs, or property purchases by State, Tribal, local, and territorial LEAs either with Federal funds or from Federal agencies or contractors, including existing transfer contracts or grants.
Other items on the agenda will include:
A resolution to appoint Derek Bowman to Craighead Nursing Center Board.
An appropriation ordinance to approve the 2023 Craighead County Operating Budget.
An appropriation ordinance to establish Fund 3533, Craighead County Saferoom project.
An appropriation ordinance to establish Fund 3531, Rural Community Grant Program/Philadelphia Fire.
An ordinance to adopt SLFRF County Federal Procurement and Purchasing Policy, as a supplement to the current Craighead County Purchasing Policy.
An ordinance to set salaries of elected officials, based on years of elected service, to include circuit clerk.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
