JONESBORO — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday turned back a second appeal of a Craighead County murder conviction.

Markus Gentry, now 32, of Blytheville, was convicted of second-degree murder for the January 2019 death of Lewis Gamble. Gamble, 35, of Jonesboro died during surgery after being shot by Gentry during a dispute about a car accident at his northwest Jonesboro barbershop.