JONESBORO — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday turned back a second appeal of a Craighead County murder conviction.
Markus Gentry, now 32, of Blytheville, was convicted of second-degree murder for the January 2019 death of Lewis Gamble. Gamble, 35, of Jonesboro died during surgery after being shot by Gentry during a dispute about a car accident at his northwest Jonesboro barbershop.
Gentry was sentenced to life imprisonment. A firearm enhancement added 10 years to his life sentence. However, the justices ruled in February 2021, that the enhancement was illegal in Gentry’s situation.
In his newest appeal, Gentry alleged several instances of ineffective assistance of his lawyers. But the court ruled Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer’s decision to reject those allegations was proper.
The Supreme Court determined the issues raised on appeal were meritless.
The court’s standard for proving ineffective counsel requires proof the lawyer made errors so serious that Gentry didn’t receive a fair trial.
“Petitioner must show a reasonable probability that the jury’s decision would have been different but for the deficient performance,” according to the court’s standard.
