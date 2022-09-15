JONESBORO — The Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed the 55-year prison sentence for Flando Montgomery of Marion on Wednesday.
Montgomery, now 22, and an accomplice, Taurus Bedford of Turrell, were accused of entering a residence at 3516 Galaxy St. in Jonesboro on Jan. 2, 2019, and shooting four people, including Malcolm Jemison, 16, fatally.
Quenterius Finch, 25; Cedric Finch, 30; and Chauncey Thomas, 23, all of Jonesboro, were also shot.
Montgomery was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, battery and six counts of aggravated assault.
He was convicted on all counts in June 2021.
Following the reading of the jury’s sentencing recommendation, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours addressed the jury as follows:
“I was a part-time prosecutor also in private practice in Greene County from 1985 to 2008 when I took the bench, and I have predominantly had a criminal docket every year since then. I have literally tried hundreds of these type cases, and I – so my view is probably a little different than yours, and I do not want to insult you by not following your recommendation precisely, but that is my prerogative. So it’s my intention that [Flando] is 20- or 21-years old. Forty years keeps him in prison for 28 years at a minimum. He would be a 48-year-old man when he gets out, so it’s my intention for the sentences to run concurrent across the board so he is sentenced to a total of 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, so that will be the order and judgment of the Court.”
“Here, the circuit court thought to impose a sentence slightly reduced from the one set by the jury but failed to impose the sentencing enhancements, which were required to run consecutively to the underlying felonies,” appeals court Judge Mike Murphy wrote in the opinion. “So, while the circuit court pronounced from the bench that the sentences be served “concurrent across the board,” it was unable to do so due to the nature of the enhancements.”
However, the appeals court noted the change in the sentencing order.
“On August 4, 2021, the circuit court entered a sentencing order that listed the time to be served as 480 months but was silent as to how the sentences were to be served. On August 9, 2021, an amended sentencing order was entered listing the total time to be served as 660 months, indicating that the two enhancement provisions found by the jury were to be served consecutively to the sentences for the respective underlying felonies,” the appeals court wrote.
Montgomery also challenged his confession, saying detectives said he would be given a more lenient sentence if he confessed. He also claimed that videos and photos from the crime scene were prejudicial to the jury.
The appeals court rejected those claims.
Bedford pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree battery in September 2021. As part of his plea bargain, aggravated assault and other charges against him were dropped.
Bedford was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 20 more years suspended, according to court documents.
