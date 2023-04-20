LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a man convicted of negligent homicide in the death of a road construction worker in Poinsett County.
Kristopher Gould, 29, of Mammoth Spring was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Dec. 9, 2021 following a jury trial in Harrisburg in the death of Preston Brayfield of Kansas City, Mo.
On appeal Gould said Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt should have dismissed the case because prosecutors failed to prove each element of negligent homicide and did not allow the jury to consider the lesser-included offense of misdemeanor negligent homicide.
The car crash occurred on May 30, 2020 on Interstate 555 at Tyronza.
Appellate Judge Robert J. Gladwin wrote in Wednesday’s decision that Gould’s attorneys acknowledged most of the state’s evidence, including that he tested 0.326 blood-alcohol, and the “black box” on his car showed he was traveling 95 mph just seconds before the crash.
“Gould acknowledges that the State presented evidence that he struck Brayfield with his automobile while Brayfield was employed at a worksite on I-555 as well as evidence that Brayfield died because of this collision,” Gladwin wrote. “Gould does not dispute that the State also presented evidence that he was traveling well above the speed limit and that he had a blood-alcohol level approximately four times the legal limit. He even admits that the State presented evidence that at some point, Gould’s vehicle crossed into the traffic lane that was closed for construction; however, he points out that the State presented no direct evidence as to whether Gould’s vehicle entered the restricted lane before or after striking Brayfield. He asserts that the State likewise did not present direct evidence as to where the point of impact was, implying that the State’s proof did not show which lane Gould’s vehicle was in when it struck Brayfield.
“Gould argues that without such proof, the State failed to negate the reasonable explanation that Brayfield may have accidentally stepped into Gould’s lane of traffic, thereby causing the collision. He contends the State presented no evidence to rule out what he calls a plausible hypothesis.”
