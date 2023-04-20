LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a man convicted of negligent homicide in the death of a road construction worker in Poinsett County.

Kristopher Gould, 29, of Mammoth Spring was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Dec. 9, 2021 following a jury trial in Harrisburg in the death of Preston Brayfield of Kansas City, Mo.

inman@jonesborosun.com