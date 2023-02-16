The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled against two parents who sought to have their convictions involving the deaths of their children overturned.
The appeals court had previously upheld Seth Bradley Smith’s second-degree murder conviction in the 2017 shaking death of his infant son near Bono. But in his second appeal, Smith claimed he had ineffective counsel and Circuit Judge Randy Philhours should have granted a postconviction hearing to consider his claim.
But Philhours found that much of Smith’s arguments had been settled in the first appeal.
Smith said there was no proof he intended to kill his child.
However, the appellate court pointed to the state’s reasoning.
“The State contends that the actual proof at trial established that Smith acted knowingly because he was aware that his conduct, which caused his son’s fatal injuries, was practically certain to cause his death,” Chief Judge Brandon J. Harrison wrote in Wednesdasy’s decision. “He admitted to the police that he had shaken the baby and that his fiancée had previously told him he had been too rough with the baby.”
Smith, now 30, is serving an 18-year prison sentence.
In a Poinsett County case, the appeals court upheld the manslaughter conviction of Tyra McKellar, now 29, of Ritch Road.
She was convicted in the May 28 scalding death of her 1-month-old baby.
Then-Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced McKellar to 15 years in prison.
The infant’s body was found inside a laundry dryer.
During the trial evidence was presented that McKellar, her husband and two friends had all been using methamphetamine. The next morning, she woke up and couldn’t find the baby.
McKellar argued that the judge should have dismissed the charges.
On the manslaughter charge, she argued that prosecutors failed to prove that she caused the baby’s death, and even if it could be proved that her actions were the cause, the state failed to prove that she acted recklessly instead of negligently. As to to the charge of abuse of a corpse, she argued that there was no evidence presented that the baby was dead when she was placed in the dryer, and there was no evidence that Tyra was the person who placed the baby in the dryer.
Prosecutors argued that testimony showed that “she clearly understood the risk of using methamphetamine while being responsible for children“ because she had chastised one of her guests for using meth while pregnant.
Appellate Judge Stephanie Potter Barrett noted that Cody McKellar, the only other adult in the house at the time, testified that he did not place the baby in the dryer.
“Jurors may use common sense and experience in reaching a verdict,” Barrett wrote.
Since the infant’s death Cody McKellar, 28, has been arrested on meth and other charges four different times.
He entered a guilty plea on the latest charge on Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
