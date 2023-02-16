The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled against two parents who sought to have their convictions involving the deaths of their children overturned.

The appeals court had previously upheld Seth Bradley Smith’s second-degree murder conviction in the 2017 shaking death of his infant son near Bono. But in his second appeal, Smith claimed he had ineffective counsel and Circuit Judge Randy Philhours should have granted a postconviction hearing to consider his claim.

