JONESBORO — The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the 150-year prison sentence of a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her brother.

Rhatez Demore Furlow, now 33, shot and killed Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother, Johnny Russell, 38, on the night of July 17, 2019, in the apartment they shared in the 400 block of Melrose Street.

