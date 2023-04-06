JONESBORO — The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the 150-year prison sentence of a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her brother.
Rhatez Demore Furlow, now 33, shot and killed Kafena Russell, 37, and her brother, Johnny Russell, 38, on the night of July 17, 2019, in the apartment they shared in the 400 block of Melrose Street.
Their bodies were found the next morning. Both had been shot five times, and a dozen 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police.
He was convicted of second-degree murder in December 2021.
On appeal, Furlow’s lawyers argued Circuit Judge Randy Philhours abused his discretion by allowing irrelevant evidence, referring to Furlow by his nickname, Gotti, three times. They also argued the judge abused his discretion by allowing hearsay attributed to the victim, Kafena Russell, in which a neighbor testified that she had “put him out” of her apartment after she found him with another woman.
Furlow also contended that the judge should have instructed the jury to consider self-defense and extreme-emotional-disturbance.
He also complained the judge didn’t give him credit for 868 days served while awaiting his trial.
“We find no error and affirm,”appellate Judge Stephanie Potter Barrett wrote.
Furlow argued that when he shot the victims, “he found his exit blocked by agitated, weapon-wielding people.”
Barrett wrote in the opinion that that statement “has no basis in the physical evidence, Furlow’s statements, or witness testimony.”
