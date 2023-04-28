The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday granted no relief to a man serving three life sentences plus 65 years out of Mississippi County for killing three people, wounding another and firing shots at two other people at a party.

Marlon Tucker, now 39, of St. Louis, was convicted in the June 2020, shooting deaths of Oscar Lane, 54, Joyce Adams, 54, and Virginia Bailey, 29 in Blytheville. Darnell Wilson was wounded, but survived. According to court documents, Tucker also shot at, bust missed Shalamar Ford and Terry Rogers. Following the shooting, Tucker stole a vehicle and fled to Jefferson City, Mo., where he was arrested.

inman@jonesborosun.com