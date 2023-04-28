The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday granted no relief to a man serving three life sentences plus 65 years out of Mississippi County for killing three people, wounding another and firing shots at two other people at a party.
Marlon Tucker, now 39, of St. Louis, was convicted in the June 2020, shooting deaths of Oscar Lane, 54, Joyce Adams, 54, and Virginia Bailey, 29 in Blytheville. Darnell Wilson was wounded, but survived. According to court documents, Tucker also shot at, bust missed Shalamar Ford and Terry Rogers. Following the shooting, Tucker stole a vehicle and fled to Jefferson City, Mo., where he was arrested.
Tucker contended that Circuit Judge Charles M. Mooney Jr. impermissibly stacked enhancements in sentencing the previously-convicted felon, that he excluded some testimony as hearsay, that one charge should have been dismissed on a technicality and that he should have allowed the jury to consider the lesser charges of manslaughter.
One of the enhanced penalties was committing the crime in the presence of a child.
At the time of the crime, Tucker was staying with Lane, whom he called his uncle.
During testimony, Ford, who was Lane’s girlfriend, said Tucker was “acting weird.” Tucker’s defense attorney asked if Lane had told her that he thought Tucker “got hold of some bad powder.” The judge sustained prosecutors’ objection to the response as hearsay.
“The court also noted that several people had indicated that Tucker was not in his right mind and that it was prejudicial to let the statement in because Lane did not know what type of substance Tucker had taken, if anything,” Associate Justice Courtney Rae Hudson wrote in the opinion.
Tucker admitted that he was “under the influence” that night, but Hudson said Mooney was right to instruct the jury that voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a crime.
Tucker claimed he had been awake for 11 days, that he believed someone from Missouri was following him and trying to kill him, that he witnessed an altercation at the party, that he saw someone with a gun and that he was in fear for his life.
