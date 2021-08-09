JONESBORO — In a rapid decline of COVID-19 cases, the Craighead County Detention Center went from 41 cases one week ago to one on Monday, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said.
“We’re still testing, so the numbers could go up,” Boyd said.
The surge in cases in Craighead County has kept the shutdown in jail visitations in place, Boyd said.
He said volunteer events, such as Sunday religious services have also been suspended.
The uptick in cases began three weeks ago when 14 new cases of COVID were recorded. The delta variant of the virus is reported to be at least twice as contagious as the original COVID virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
The CDC reported that, “In late June, our seven-day moving average of reported cases was around 12,000. On July 27, the seven-day moving average of cases reached over 60,000. This case rate looked more like the rate of cases we had seen before the vaccine was widely available.”
Boyd said all cases of COVID at the jail were asymptomatic and no cases required hospitalization.
“Our high was 41, and we spent seven days on CDC guidelines,” Boyd said.
He said that except for the single case, there are no inmates being quarantined.
The face mask mandate at the detention center remains in effect, Boyd said.
Statewide, cases have skyrocketed in the past month, according to numbers provided by the state Department of Health. On Sunday, the number of cases increased by 1,369 from the day before, ADH reported. There were 11 more deaths statewide.
According to The Commercial Appeal, Regional One Health and Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare announced Monday COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The mandates for both systems will go into effect on Oct. 31.
