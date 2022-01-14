JONESBORO — Local schools are having to watch their numbers closely and make the tough decision of whether or not to re-mask as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike.
Jonesboro School District Assistant Supt. William Cheatham said Friday afternoon that the school board reinstated their mask policy during it’s meeting on Tuesday.
“Like everyone else we are dealing and doing the best we can,” Cheatham said.
According to the school’s website, the district had 77 active cases, 273 school contact related quarantine cases and 670 outside school contact related quarantine cases among students and 36 active cases and one quarantine case in staff as of Friday.
Nettleton School District Supt. Karen Curtner said Friday morning that though they have not reinstated a mask mandate, they have put out a survey and the school board will be voting on the issue at the next meeting.
“We will make it, its just tough for everybody right now, ” Curtner said, “but we only have a limited number of AMI days and we may need them for snow.” She noted that the school is having to combine classes right now.
“We have to get the stress levels down,” Curtner said, “but we are not going to let this dominate us.”
On Friday, she said Nettleton had 96 active cases and 575 quarantine cases in students and 38 active cases and 25 quarantine cases in staff.
Valley View School District Curriculum Specialist Roland Popejoy said Friday morning that the school is encouraging students and staff to wear masks, but that they have not decided to reinstate the mask mandate at this time.
The school board will discuss it at the next meeting in a week and a half he said, noting they have a number of students out for quarantine. He said that on Thursday the school had 229 students and 30 staff who were active or in quarantine.
Brookland School District Supt. Gorge Kennedy said Friday afternoon that the school’s numbers are going up on quarantines.
“I will be checking numbers next week,” Kennedy said. “We are getting close but have not went back to masks yet.”
He said the school has 328 students, grades K-12, in quarantine which is 10.7 percent at the moment. He noted that there are quite a few of those students scheduled to come back on Tuesday or Wednesday and they are off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Kennedy said that the school board doesn’t meet again until February, noting that he has the power to make the decision if needed, and he will be watching it carefully.
Westside Consolidated District Supt. Scott Gauntt said Friday afternoon that the school was doing okay.
He said that masks still are not required and that their numbers actually went down on Thursday with only one added to their positive cases, making 39 active cases in both students and staff.
The Arkansas Department of Health website, reported the number of active cases on Thursday Jan. 13 and cumulative cases since August 2021 in the local schools as:
Jonesboro School District had 163 current active cases, with 743 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Nettleton School District had 188 current active cases, with 519 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Brookland School District had 54 current active cases, with 287 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Westside Consolidated School District had 59 current active cases, with 238 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Valley View School District had 51 current active cases, with 214 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Some other local school numbers included:
Trumann School District had 66 current active cases, with 242 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Paragould School District had 63 current active cases, with 469 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Greene County Tech School District had 150 current active cases, with 549 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Harrisburg School District had 27 current active cases, with 162 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Bay School District had 11 current active cases, with 63 cumulative student and faculty cases.
