JONESBORO — In January, Craighead County experienced thousands of new new coronavirus infections per week. It’s now down to a few dozen.
A Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed Craighead County recorded 43 new cases between April 28 and Sunday, the lowest number in more than a year.
As of Sunday, there were only 60 active cases of the in the county, and only 1,103 statewide.
The health department reported 313 new cases statewide during the previous seven days, including 78 in Pulaski, 45 in Washington and 44 in Benton counties. There were only 47 deaths attributed to the disease statewide, including three residents of Randolph County, two in Clay and Mississippi counties and one each in Jackson and Lawrence counties.
On Monday, the health department reported 35 new cases statewide, including one each in Craighead and Lawrence counties. The state reported 15 deaths, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients stood at 109 statewide, with 21 on ventilators. There were 11 COVID patients in Northeast Arkansas hospitals, including two on ventilators.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, March 28 through Sunday:
Craighead – 43 new cases, (decrease of 146 from last week); 60 active cases (decrease of 33); 325 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 7 new cases (decrease of 7); 9 active (decrease of 3); 171 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 7 new cases (decrease of 33) 9 active (increase of 7); 76 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 11 new cases (decrease of 10); 13 active (decrease of 4); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 20 new cases (increase of 121); 30 active cases (decrease of 19); 209 deaths (increase of 2).
Jackson – 12 new cases (decrease of 5); 29 active cases (increase of 5); 61 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 5 new cases (decrease of 22); 7 active cases (increase of 1); 86 deaths (increase of 3).
Cross – 1 new case (decrease of 3); 2 active cases (unchanged); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 2 new cases (decrease of 1); 5 active cases (decrease of 1); 93 deaths (increase of 2).
