JONESBORO — The number of COVID-19 cases at the Craighead County Detention Center hit 40 over the weekend, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.
Only one staff member had been infected by the virus, and he has recovered, Rolland said. The rest of the infected are inmates.
“Every case is exhibiting mild symptoms,” Rolland said. “Mostly low-grade fevers and headaches.”
He said Turn Key Health, the contractor for health services at the jail, is continuing testing for COVID and offering vaccines to staff and inmates, Rolland said.
He said on weekends the jail can see up to 40 new inmates, each of whom is tested for the virus.
Rolland said quarantining inmates is difficult at the detention center.
“We’ve got cell blocks that weren’t built for quarantine,” he said.
Rolland said certain areas of the jail have been designated as quarantine areas.
“Between vaccinating and testing, it’s been a task,” he said.
Rolland praised the health care staff as well as his correctional officers for the work they’ve done during the pandemic.
About two weeks ago the detention center had about 14 cases of COVID, Sheriff Marty Boyd reported. The jail has a mask mandate for inmates and staff, Boyd said.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said his department is doing well with the resurgence of the delta variant.
“I am good right now,” Elliott said, “but there’s always that risk.”
As of Monday, there was no officer in quarantine.
He said his officers have plenty of personal protection equipment and the department has a 55-gallon drum of sanitizer.
As far as wearing face masks, Elliott said it’s up to an officer’s discretion to wear one or not.
