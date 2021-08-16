JONESBORO — Craighead County recorded 82 new coronavirus cases on Monday, trailing only the state’s two most populous counties of Pulaski and Benton.
The county’s death toll also rose by one to 200. The surge also continued in Greene County, with 52 new infections.
Last week, only one county in Northeast Arkansas had a reduction in new coronavirus cases from the week before, based on a Sun comparison of data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Poinsett County had it especially bad, with 231 new infections and two deaths, compared to 132 new cases and two deaths the previous week. That’s 175 percent increase.
Four Craighead County residents’ deaths were recorded as COVID-connected last week, while Greene County had three deaths.
The number of COVID positive patients admitted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital has grown from 48 on Aug. 9 to 61 on Monday, said hospital spokesman Ty Jones.
Of those, 21 were in intensive care, an increase of three from a week ago. Nine were on ventilators.
At St. Bernards Healthcare, 86 were hospitalized with COVID complications Monday, down from a high last week of 94. Of those, 29 were in an ICU and 19 were on ventilators, said spokesman Mitchell Nail. On average, St. Bernards has been receiving about 10 new admissions per day, he said.
Jones said appointments for monoclonal antibody infusions stay full. Both NEA Baptist and St. Bernards report successful results in staving off serious symptoms in patients with higher risk of hospitalization.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Aug. 9 through Sunday:
Craighead – 636 new cases (increase of 30, from last week); 1,163 active cases (increase of 152); 199 deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 334 new cases (increase of 26) 581 active (increase of 90); 85 deaths (increase of 3).
Lawrence – 72 new cases (increase of 8); 124 active (increase of 33); 43 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 231 new cases (increase of 99); 281 active (increase of 80); 84 deaths (increase of 2).
Mississippi – 150 new cases (increase of 24); 258 active cases (increase of 47); 114 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 81 new cases (increase of 8); 126 active cases (increase of 32); 38 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 73 new cases (decrease of 29), 102 active cases (increase of 32); 49 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 82 new cases (increase of 6), 138 active cases (increase of 20); 54 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 72 new cases (increase of 42; 90 active cases (increase of 30); 52 deaths (unchanged).
On the vaccination front, almost 3,000 Craighead County residents received doses in the past week, according to figures obtained from the health department, more than double the number of shots from a week earlier.
Figures for full and partial vaccinations of persons age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Craighead, 33,148 (36.1 percent), 12,158 (13.24 percent).
Clay, 4,747 (37.85 percent), 988 (7.88 percent).
Cross, 5,633 (40.494 percent), 1,959 (14.08 percent).
Greene, 13,758 (36.09 percent), 3,918 (10.28 percent).
Jackson, 4,513 (31.12 percent), 1,258 (8.68 percent).
Lawrence, 4,968 (35.36 percent), 1,654 (11.77 percent).
Mississippi, 10,559 (31.35 percent), 2,157 (9.37 percent).
Poinsett, 6,625 (33.44 percent), 2,708 (13.67 percent).
Randolph, 4,7961 (32.75 percent), 1,749 (11.55 percent).
