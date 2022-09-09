JONESBORO — The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined in most Northeast Arkansas counties in the past week, a Sun comparison of data from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

The biggest drop has been in Greene County, where the number of active cases dropped from 311 on Sept. 1 to 258 on Thursday. Craighead County’s active cases have also dropped slightly from 767 to 751, but Thursday’s number was the third-highest total of active cases of any county in the state.

