JONESBORO — The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined in most Northeast Arkansas counties in the past week, a Sun comparison of data from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The biggest drop has been in Greene County, where the number of active cases dropped from 311 on Sept. 1 to 258 on Thursday. Craighead County’s active cases have also dropped slightly from 767 to 751, but Thursday’s number was the third-highest total of active cases of any county in the state.
Jackson County was the only NEA county with an increase in active cases since Sept. 1, with an increase of 10 to 123.
The health department reported 1,143 new cases Thursday. Active cases increased by 15 to 10,968.
Pulaski County reported 165, followed by Washington County with 74, Faulkner County with 66 and Craighead County with 59.
The state disclosed seven deaths, including one in Mississippi County.
Hospitalizations related to the virus dropped by four to 272, including 11 on ventilators. In Northeast Arkansas, 44 COVID-positive patients were admitted in hospitals, down from 45 on Wednesday.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 59 new cases, 751 active cases.
Greene – 31 new cases, 258 active cases.
Lawrence – 11 new cases, 79 active cases.
Poinsett – 12 new cases, 140 active cases.
Mississippi –17 new cases, 260 active cases.
Jackson – 20 new cases, 123 active cases.
Randolph – 15 new cases, 104 active cases.
Cross – 2 new cases, 29 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 58 active cases.
