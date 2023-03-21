JONESBORO — Arkansas had a 43 percent drop in new coronavirus cases last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found Monday. New cases in Craighead County dropped by 39 percent.
The health department reported 829 new cases between March 13 and Sunday, down from 1,451 a week earlier. Active cases increased by 194 to 2,338.
The statewide death toll rose by 30, including two in Cross County and one in Poinsett County.
In the three years since the pandemic reached Arkansas, 13,062 people are believed to have died from complications from COVID-19.
The 54 new cases in Craighead County ranked behind Pulaski (127), Washington (64) and Saline (55) counties. Cross was the only Northeast Arkansas county to record an increase in new cases, jumping from five to 14.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that all counties in Arkansas have low levels of community spread of the disease for the first time since the early stages of the pandemic in early 2020.
Three of the state’s smallest counties, Calhoun, Chicot and Dallas, were COVID-free (no active cases) as of Sunday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, March 13 through Sunday:
Craighead – 54 new cases (decrease of 33 from previous week); 160 active cases (decrease of 2); 388 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 11 new cases (decrease of 13); 41 active cases (decrease of 34); 201 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 7 new cases (decrease of 5); 18 active cases (unchanged); 90 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 11 new cases (decrease of 7); 29 active cases (unchanged); 140 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 5 new cases (decrease of 4); 21 active cases (decrease of 14); 76 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 19 new cases (decrease of 3); 40 active cases (increase of 1); 236 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 7 new cases (decrease of 6); 21 active cases (decrease of 6); 107 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 14 new cases (increase of 9); 17 active cases (increase of 7); 106 deaths (increase of 2).
Clay —2 new cases (decrease of 5); 10 active cases (decrease of 6); 102 deaths (unchanged).
