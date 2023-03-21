JONESBORO — Arkansas had a 43 percent drop in new coronavirus cases last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found Monday. New cases in Craighead County dropped by 39 percent.

The health department reported 829 new cases between March 13 and Sunday, down from 1,451 a week earlier. Active cases increased by 194 to 2,338.

