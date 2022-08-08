JONESBORO — While the previous seven days looked promising for Craighead County, Monday’s Arkansas Department of Health report showed the coronavirus pandemic still has a strong presence here. Of 441 new cases statewide Monday, Craighead recorded 51, ranking second only to Pulaski County, which reported 71 new cases. Greene County, with 24 was third in the state. Sebastian County (Fort Smith) had 23 new cases.
Craighead County averaged 41.3 cases per day last week.
New coronavirus cases in Arkansas had dropped by 17.8 percent, but in Northeast Arkansas, some counties recorded increases, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Clay, Cross, Jackson and Mississippi counties had increases in new cases between Aug. 1 and Sunday while Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Poinsett and Randolph counties had declines.
The health department’s count of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,295 in the previous seven days, down from 7,656 new cases the week before.
The statewide death toll attributed to the pandemic rose by 44, including two in Craighead County and one each in Jackson, Mississippi and Randolph counties.
The number of active cases dropped by 1,179 statewide to 13,551, while active cases increased in Clay, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
This was the second consecutive week that cases declined in Craighead County, dropping from 328 to 289, or 11.9 percent. The previous week, cases declined by 25.8.
Still, only Pulaski (800), Washington (547), Faulkner (350) and Benton (347) counties had more new cases in the previous seven days.
Hospitalizations continued to hover just under 400 statewide, with 52 in Northeast Arkansas.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Aug. 1 through Sunday:
Craighead – 289 new cases, (decrease of 39 from previous week); 653 active cases (decrease of 111); 341 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 139 new cases (decrease of 6); 284 active (increase of 11); 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 34 new cases (decrease of 13); 87 active (increase of 7); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 94 new cases (increase of 32); 156 active (increase of 5); 131 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 38 new cases (increase of 4); 74 active cases (increase of 5); 65 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 99 new cases (decrease of 6); 206 active cases (decrease of 9); 214 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 55 new cases (increase of 1); 107 active cases (decrease of 2); 94 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 44 new case (increase of 9); 74 active cases (unchanged); 88 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 53 new cases (increase of 20); 85 active cases (increase of 11); 96 deaths (increase of 1).
