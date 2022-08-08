JONESBORO — While the previous seven days looked promising for Craighead County, Monday’s Arkansas Department of Health report showed the coronavirus pandemic still has a strong presence here. Of 441 new cases statewide Monday, Craighead recorded 51, ranking second only to Pulaski County, which reported 71 new cases. Greene County, with 24 was third in the state. Sebastian County (Fort Smith) had 23 new cases.

Craighead County averaged 41.3 cases per day last week.