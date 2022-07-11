JONESBORO — New COVID-19 infections increased by 40 percent in Craighead County, which is above the rate of escalation across the state, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. Statewide, new cases were up by 23.33 percent, from 6,981 to 8,610.
Craighead County recorded 385 new cases between July 4 and Sunday, up from 275 in the previous seven days. For Lawrence, new cases rose from 25 to 60, a 140 percent jump in a week’s time.
Jackson County is among the areas’ with the highest community level of infection in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county had 51 new cases in the past week, compared to 50 the previous week.
Lawrence County, which had been classified as low community level, will likely join its neighbors, including Craighead and Greene counties in the classification of medium community level.
The CDC updates its community levels each Thursday.
The number of active cases across Arkansas reached 15,125 on Sunday, the highest level since mid-February. COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 23.7 percent, from 249 to 308 statewide. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations rose by 31.25 percent, from 32 to 42.
Washington County had the largest number of new cases statewide, with 529, followed by fellow northwestern counties Benton with 512 and Sebastian with 437. Pulaski County in central Arkansas had 439. Craighead County ranked fifth in new cases.
As a new reporting week began Monday, Craighead County reported 47 new cases, second only to Pulaski County, which had 125. Greene County reported 11 new cases, followed by 11 in Mississippi County and 20 in Poinsett.
Statewide, Arkansas reported 578 new cases.
The state recorded 17 deaths in the previous seven days, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, July 4 through Sunday:
Craighead – 385 new cases, (increase of 110 from previous week); 667 active cases (increase of 106); 335 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 121 new cases (increase of 22); 220 active (increase of 20); 178 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 51 new cases (increase of 1); 102 active cases (increase of 3); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 60 new cases (increase of 35); 88 active (decrease of 23); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 82 new cases (increase of 18); 151 active (increase of 38); 130 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 113 new cases (increase of 18); 215 active cases (increase of 44); 214 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 43 new cases (decrease of 1); 84 active cases (increase of 15); 90 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 45 new case (increase of 1); 78 active cases (increase of 3); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 44 new cases (increase of 22); 57 active cases (increase of 7); 94 deaths (unchanged).
