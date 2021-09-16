JONESBORO — The number of new coronavirus infections continued to decline in Arkansas compared to a week ago, except for Craighead and Greene counties, where the numbers rose again.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,824 new cases statewide Thursday, a reduction of about 600 from Sept. 9. The number of active cases declined by 294 to 16,401.
Craighead County recorded 108 new coronavirus infections, while Greene had 65. Not only that, but Craighead, Greene and Lawrence counties had one person each added to their death tolls. Statewide, the death toll rose by 33 to 7,395.
While the pandemic appears to be moderating in most of Arkansas, it’s getting worse in other states, such as Idaho, The Associated Press reported.
Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement after that state’s largest hospital network asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources.
Idaho is one of the least vaccinated U.S. states, with only about 40 percent of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only Wyoming and West Virginia have lower vaccination rates. In Arkansas, 50.6 percent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. That rate is 43 percent in Craighead County.
Crisis care standards mean that scarce resources such as ICU beds will be allotted to the patients most likely to survive.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Thursday:
Craighead – 108 new cases; 886 active cases, increase of 2.
Greene – 65 new cases; 461 active, decrease of 3.
Lawrence – 11 new cases; 179 active, decrease of 21.
Poinsett – 14 new cases; 220 active, decrease of 10.
Mississippi – 27 new cases; 361 active, decrease of 28.
Jackson – 8 new cases; 92 active cases, decrease of 7.
Randolph – 15 new cases; 136, decrease of 7.
Cross – 8 new cases; 117 active, unchanged.
Clay – 15 new cases; 153 active, decrease of 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.