JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases continued to rise Thursday, but for the first time in three days, Craighead County’s numbers weren’t the highest in the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,314 new cases statewide, including 169 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 175.
The state’s death toll rose by 13, including three in Craighead and one in Mississippi County. Since March 2020, the health department believes at least 9,020 Arkansas residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The number of active cases of the disease rose by 633 statewide to 8,594. Craighead County had the second-highest number of active cases with 814, up by 130 from Wednesday’s report.
Craighead County had 116 new cases Tuesday and 145 on Wednesday, both statewide highs.
Elsewhere in Northeast Arkansas, Greene County reported 31 new cases, followed Mississippi County with 25; Poinsett, 22; Randolph, 14; Lawrence, 12; Clay, 10; Cross, eight; and Jackson County with four.
While the state health department has only confirmed two cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant, the leader of an independent laboratory in Memphis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Wednesday his company had found dozens of cases from Craighead County, alone.
“Omicron’s been in the Jonesboro area for at least two weeks,” William Budd, chief scientific officer with Compass Laboratory Services, told the Little Rock paper. The company provides testing for local clinics.
Scientists now know the omicron variant spreads fast – perhaps up to three times faster than the delta variant. It also seems to be better at evading vaccines, although boosters rev up protection, particularly against hospitalization and death.
Even if it is milder, omicron could still overwhelm hospitals because of the sheer number of infections, health officials have said.
Arkansas reported hospitalizations were down by one on Thursday, to 495, but the number of those patients on ventilators rose by nine to 107. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalization rose by five to to 88. The number on ventilators totaled 18, up by three.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
