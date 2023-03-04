JONESBORO — With the exception of Mississippi County, coronavirus levels decreased throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to data compiled in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker.
Mississippi County reported 32 new cases from Feb. 23 to Wednesday, an increase of one from the previous seven-day period.
Craighead County had 99 new cases compared to 113 the previous week.
The CDC rates 68 of the state’s 75 counties with low community levels of infections.
The CDC classifies the counties by comparing standardized data across the U.S. In addition to new infections, it factors in hospitalizations and staffing levels at hospitals serving those counties.
Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton, Polk and Searcy counties are rated as medium community level, based on higher numbers of hospitalizations.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been decreasing for several weeks, and much of the country has protection against circulating strains either through vaccination, previous infection or a combination of both, according to the CDC’s weekly review.
“But it’s important to remember that new subvariants continue to emerge – and even if you had COVID-19 before, reinfection is possible and can cause serious illness,” the report states. “We also know that protection from infection-related immunity wanes over time, just like it does from vaccination.”
The agency encourages the millions of people in the U.S who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine since the fall, when the updated vaccines were released, to do so now to better protect themselves from severe illness and death.
Poinsett County continued to have the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in Northeast Arkansas during the past week.
Still, new cases declined from 38 to 25.
New cases reported in Northeast Arkansas, Feb. 23 through Wednesdsay:
