COVID map

Counties in green are rated as low community levels for COVID-19. Those in yellow are rated as medium.

 CDC

JONESBORO — With the exception of Mississippi County, coronavirus levels decreased throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to data compiled in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker.

Mississippi County reported 32 new cases from Feb. 23 to Wednesday, an increase of one from the previous seven-day period.

