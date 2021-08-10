JONESBORO — After setting a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, Arkansas state built on that.
On Tuesday, there were 1,436 COVID-19 patients across the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital.
“Now is not a good time to get sick because space is limited,” Hutchinson said.
Most intensive care units are full, including NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
On Monday, Craighead County had the second-most new COVID-19 cases in the state with 83, behind only Pulaski County. The county also had two deaths, raising Craighead’s death toll to 195. Poinsett and Randolph counties also reported one death each on Monday.
On Tuesday, Criaghead County recorded 123 new cases, with a total of 1,071 active cases – a new record. Statewide, there were 2,620 new cases and 24 deaths.
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, said his hospital set a record Monday for emergency department visits.
“We continue to see high numbers across all Urgent Care locations and would recommend that those with non-life threatening symptoms, seek testing at these locations,” Jones said. “We have triage in place at our Emergency Department to place priority on patients with life-threatening issues over those seeking care for non-life threatening issues. Our Urgent Care wait times are up slightly compared to a normal peak, but we have technology which can help our patients find an NEA Baptist Urgent Care with the closest proximity or even the shortest wait time.
“Through the MyChart App, a feature called ‘Find Care Now,’ lists Urgent Cares with distance from their current location, and current wait times at each Urgent Care. This creates better access to patients needing care and ensures the shortest wait time possible.”
Hutchinson said the state would use some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to fund expansion and staffing for intensive care units at certain hospitals around the state. He didn’t say where those would be.
Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, said the Jonesboro hospital was creating additional bed space dedicated to COVID-19 patients after its facilities received an influx of new patients Monday. St. Bernards had 85 COVID patients Tuesday, an increase of 16. Of those, 25 were in ICUs and 13 were on ventilators, Nail said.
Having adequate bed space is crucial to the entire system, Hutchinson said.
“What happens is that you’ll have an ambulance that will bring a COVID patient in or some other medical emergency, and if they do not have ICU space, then they have to wait,” Hutchinson said. “And that’s a problem, because if an ambulance waits for four or five hours for a space to free up, then they can’t respond to other emergencies.”
The governor also said the state would increase pay for health providers for providing vaccinations from $40 to $100. Hutchinson said only 4.3 percent of the state’s roughly 627,000 traditional Medicaid recipients are fully vaccinated.
“I am asking all providers who serve traditional Medicaid clients to reach out to those who are not vaccinated, offer counseling to them, answer any questions about the benefits of the vaccination, give them the medical information that they need, and it’s going to be billable to Medicaid,” Hutchinson said.
And the governor said he’s providing incentives to hospitals to make monoclonal antibody treatments more readily available to patients who test positive.
Both Jonesboro health systems have reported success through the treatments.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.
Nail said it’s important to get a test as soon as possible when a patient experiences symptoms associated with the virus.
“COVID is an inflammation process,” Nail explained. “Those monoclonal antibodies, they do a remarkably good job of heading off the inflammation process. So, if you can catch it early within the first five days of the onset of symptoms, at the most 10, you’ve got a good chance of staying out of the hospital.”
