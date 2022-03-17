JONESBORO — The coronavirus pandemic crossed another milestone Thursday after the Arkansas Department of Health disclosed the COVID-related death toll had crossed the 11,000 mark.
The state reported 31 deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, to 11,030. Among the latest deaths were one each in Jackson and Mississippi counties in Northeast Arkansas.
New cases, active cases and hospitalizations continued to decline across the state this week. However, Craighead County continues to have higher numbers of new cases than comparable counties.
In fact, the 50 new cases for Craighead County, one fewer than Wednesday, exceeded Pulaski County, which had 48 on Thursday and only 10 on Wednesday. Benton County, the second largest for population, had 14 new cases on Thursday and 20 on Wednesday, according to health department data.
Active cases dropped by 91 to 1,606. COVID-related hospitalizations totaled 204, down by nine from Wednesday. Of those patients, 40 were on ventilators, an increase of three from Wednesday.
In the health department’s Northeast district, 20 COVID patients were hospitalized, five fewer than on Wednesday. The number on ventilators dropped from seven to three since Wednesday.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county with cumulative deaths:
Craighead – 50 new cases, 51 additional active cases, 324 total virus related deaths.
Greene – 11 new cases, 24 active, 168 deaths.
Lawrence – 12 new cases, 1 more active case, 74 deaths.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 22 active, 125 deaths.
Mississippi – 27 new cases, 14 other active cases, 204 deaths.
Jackson – 3 new cases, 9 active cases, 59 deaths.
Randolph – 5 new cases, 8 active cases; 82 deaths.
Cross – 0 new cases, 8 active cases, 79 deaths.
Clay – 3 new cases, 8 active cases; 90 deaths.
