JONESBORO — Arkansas recorded 2,159 new coronavirus infections Friday and 30 deaths, including one each in Craighead, Clay, Greene and Mississippi counties, according to information from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Statewide, hospitalizations were down by 45 to 1,149. Of those 316 were on ventilators, one more than on Thursday. Active cases statewide were 19,742, an increase of 28.
The number of new infections in Craighead County was 82 Friday, down from 104 on Thursday. Craighead’s active cases dropped from 1,066 to 1,030.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county on Friday:
Craighead – 82 new cases; 1,066 active cases, reduction of 36.
Greene – 65 new cases; 560 active, reduction of 9.
Lawrence – 35 new cases; 218 active, increase of 14.
Poinsett – 24 new cases; 259 active, increase of 3.
Mississippi – 51 new cases; 439 active, increase of 14.
Jackson – 5 new cases; 123 active, reduction of 12.
Randolph – 17 new cases; 171 active, reduction of 14.
Cross – 19 new cases; 128 active, increase of 7.
Clay – 17 new cases; 162 active, increase of 1.
