JONESBORO — The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll as the Arkansas Department of Health disclosed one death each Thursday in Craighead and Greene counties.
The statewide COVID-related death toll rose to 12,704.
The health department reported 799 new infections on Thursday, including 48 in Craighead County, the second highest number in the state. There were 762 new cases on Wednesday, including 42 in Craighead. Greene County had 23 cases on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday.
A week earlier the state reported 939 new cases, including 80 in Craighead County.
Statewide, there were 427 COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals, including 26 who were on ventilators. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported COVID admissions had declined by seven since Wednesday, with three on respirators.
On Wednesday, the health department reported that flu activity is also “very high,” rated 12 on a scale of 13 for influenza-like illnesses. More than 7 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms had flu-like symptoms. Arkansas has reported 45 influenza-related deaths this flu season, which began in October.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 49 new cases, 436 active cases.
Greene – 11 new cases, 170 active cases.
Lawrence – 14 new cases, 51 active cases.
Poinsett – 5 new cases, 88 active cases.
Mississippi – 26 new cases, 103 active cases.
Jackson – 11 new cases, 32 active cases.
Randolph –2 new cases, 38 active cases.
Cross – 1 new case, 19 active cases.
Clay – 5 new cases, 51 active cases.
