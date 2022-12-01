JONESBORO — The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Arkansas rose by seven on Wednesday, including one each in Craighead and Randolph counties, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. That increased the cumulative toll since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, to 15,564, including 367 in Craighead County and 101 in Randolph County.

The number of new virus infections statewide rose to 641 on Wednesday, compared to 337 a week earlier.

inman@jonesborosun.com