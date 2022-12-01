JONESBORO — The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Arkansas rose by seven on Wednesday, including one each in Craighead and Randolph counties, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. That increased the cumulative toll since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, to 15,564, including 367 in Craighead County and 101 in Randolph County.
The number of new virus infections statewide rose to 641 on Wednesday, compared to 337 a week earlier.
Pulaski County reported the most new cases with 71, followed by White County with 59 and Washington County with 58.
Active cases increased by 336 to 3,909. With the exception of Jackson County, which had only one new case Wednesday, active cases increased throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Hospitalizations of COVID-positive patients dropped by nine to 206 statewide. Northeast Arkansas reported 16 COVID-related hospitalizations, one fewer than on Tuesday.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 26 new cases, 178 active cases.
Greene – 18 new cases, 88 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 16 active cases.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 51 active cases.
Mississippi – 4 new cases, 66 active cases.
Jackson – 1 new case, 20 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 15 active cases.
Cross – 5 new cases, 15 active cases.
Clay – 6 new case, 17 active cases.
