JONESBORO — Though still continuing to decline in numbers Craighead and Greene counties continue to have among the highest numbers of new coronavirus infections in the state, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Of the 1,480 new cases reported statewide from Jan. 24 through Sunday, Craighead County had 114, second only to Pulaski County (Little Rock). Greene County ranked third with 80 new cases, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) with 79. Saline County (Benton-Bryant) was fifth at 69.
The COVID-related death toll during that seven-day period climbed by 39 to 12,891 statewide.
Greene County had four of those deaths. Craighead and Randolph counties had two each, and Cross, Mississippi and Poinsett counties had one death each, according to the data.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 30 through Sunday:
Craighead – 114 new cases; 333 active cases (decrease of 68); 383 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 80 new cases; 166 active cases (increase of 11); 196 deaths (increase of 4).
Lawrence – 29 new cases; 47 active cases (increase of 11); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 42 new cases; 98 active cases (increase of 2); 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 9 new cases; 24 active cases (increase of 7); 75 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 42 new cases; 103 active cases; 233 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 24 new cases; 32 active cases (increase of 9); 106 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 10 new cases; 24 active cases (increase of 6); 102 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 36 new cases; 45 active cases (decrease of 13); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.