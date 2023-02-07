JONESBORO — Though still continuing to decline in numbers Craighead and Greene counties continue to have among the highest numbers of new coronavirus infections in the state, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Of the 1,480 new cases reported statewide from Jan. 24 through Sunday, Craighead County had 114, second only to Pulaski County (Little Rock). Greene County ranked third with 80 new cases, followed by Washington County (Fayetteville-Springdale) with 79. Saline County (Benton-Bryant) was fifth at 69.

