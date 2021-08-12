JONESBORO — John Thompson and his colleagues have had to watch at least seven people die from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
In two days just this week.
Just at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson is a pulmonologist, a physician who specializes in the respiratory system. And that’s the virus’ target.
“I would describe it, if your lungs are a damp sponge, then it turns them into a really we sponge and then in short order turns it into a honey comb,” Thompson said. “They are stiff and not functioning and cannot do the job that they are supposed to do. And that is essentially what you get sick and die from.
“It can be completely overwhelming at times,” Thompson said Thursday. “We’ve had other similar weeks with heavy loss.”
Thursday morning, 91 COVID patients were hospitalized at St. Bernards. Spokesman Mitchell Nail said the number would probably rise above 100 by the end of the day.
The latest victims ranged from their late 30s into their early 50s. Not all were local residents.
Because of a nationwide shortage of intensive care beds, state coordinators direct patients to whichever hospital has an available bed.
“We’re getting people from all over, not just the region, but the state and then the broader reaches of the country, including Missouri, even from Louisiana, Tennessee,” Thompson explained. “We’ve got a couple of families from southeast Arkansas here currently, with younger kids, and it just puts an incredible strain on the family. On top of that, there’s a good chance they’re going to lose their loved ones before all is said and done. It’s a horrible strain.”
Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, Thompson has also seen at least three fellow St. Bernards health care workers die from the disease, and many more also become sick.
“We have 19 nurses out right now with COVID-19,” Thompson said.
The deaths occurred before vaccines were available.
Emily McGee, St. Bernards Medical Center assistant vice president of nursing, said the crush of new patients means the challenge of keeping an adequate nursing staff, something all hospitals are going through. She said St. Bernards is providing bonuses and other incentives.
“And of course, we’re constantly doing things for our current staff to thank them for the sacrifices they’ve made with their families and sacrifices they’ve made for our patients,” McGee said, adding they also know many in the community appreciate what they do.
“We constantly have people showing appreciation on social media; we have families that we have care for that come back in, thanking us for the care that they received. We’ve had restaurants feed the staff, just any way to show their appreciation, and the staff really appreciates that. It’s an emotional turmoil, caring for these patients … the amount of death … and it’s definitely taking its toll on all of us.”
Thompson said housekeeping and other workers for the hospital also go to work in a high risk environment and contribute equally to the effort.
The delta variant is much more contagious and dangerous than the original form of the virus.
“The delta variant has a massive viral load to it. It seems to hit them quicker than it did previously,” Thompson said.
When the pandemic began the old and frail were most vulnerable. But Thompson said someone who gets ill from this delta variant and survives should consider themselves lucky.
“There has been very little rhyme or reason to who is lucky and who is unlucky,” Thompson said. “Yes, people with co-morbidities are at increased risk form having serious illness. But we have had plenty of people without significant co-morbidities who have also not done well and passed away from this terrible disease.
“To those people who think it’s not real, I would just encourage them to look at the seven deaths we have had at St. Bernards in the last few days. This is very real. And please, please, please get your vaccine. Because the vast vast, vast majority of the people who have been super sick in this hospital and not done well and passed away have been unvaccinated.”
Through Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 16,335 Craighead County residents had contracted the disease and that 197 had died. The data listed 15,045 people as recovered.
But that’s misleading in that many of those people will suffer the consequences of the disease for years to come, Thompson said.
“The number of people who have been this sick and go on to a long-term acute care facility for a lengthy periods of time or nursing homes; the number of people that end up with tracheostomies and feeding tubes that are permanently debilitated has been incredibly high,” the doctor explained. “And the number of people who have come back in after COVID-19 three months later with heart attacks and pulmonary emboli and strokes … We are just learning about the long-term effects from this, and I think we’re going to be learning about this for decades, sadly.”
Thompson said the crush of cases because of the high infection rate, coupled with children’s return to classrooms next week will keep the medical burden high for the immediate future.
“A, children are getting sicker, and B, these kids can spread it to their loved ones. So we’re concerned that we’re going to see a rough fall,” Thompson said.
