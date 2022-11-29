JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections in the state bumped up by 10.5 percent last week. But for the most part counties in Northeast Arkansas showed a decline, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Statewide, between Nov. 21 and Sunday, cases totaled 1,830, up from 1,656. Active cases also increased during the period.
One Poinsett County resident was among 15 COVID-related deaths last week, according to the data.
COVID hospitalizations continue to climb statewide, as well, increasing from 149 to 166 by Sunday, and to 192 on Sunday.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Nov. 21 through Sunday:
Craighead – 87 new cases (decrease of 22 from previous week); 187 active cases (decrease of 18); 366 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 34 new cases (unchanged from last week); 80 active cases (increase of 11); 189 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 7 new cases (increase of 2); 11 active cases (decrease of 5); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 15 new cases (decrease of 8); 38 active cases (increase of 2); 138 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 18 new cases (increase of 10); 22 active cases (increase of 7); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 33 new cases (decrease of 8); 62 active cases (decrease of 25); 226 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 6 new cases (decrease of 2); 13 active cases (unchanged); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 8 new cases (unchanged); 11 active cases (decrease of 2); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 6 new cases (decrease of 2); 16 active cases (decrease of 2), 100 deaths (unchanged).
