JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a dwindling number of new coronavirus infections, but the death toll continues to climb.
On Thursday, the department reported just 343 new cases, but disclosed 17 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,148. No deaths were reported in Northeast Arkansas. New cases were roughly half the number reported on Sept. 22.
Active cases dropped by 303 to 5,133 statewide. In Craighead County, active cases fell to 294.
Pulaski County reported 65 new cases, followed by Washington County with 37, Benton County with 28, Sebastian County with 20 and Craighead County with 17. Craighead had 32 new cases the previous Thursday.
COVID-related hospitalizations declined by 19 statewide to 231, but the number of those on ventilators increased by four to 13. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 32, one less than on Wednesday.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 17 new cases, 294 active cases.
Greene – 7 new cases, 103 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 29 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 51 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 91 active cases.
Jackson – 3 new cases, 48 active cases.
Randolph – 3 new cases, 32 active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 29 active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 29 active cases.
