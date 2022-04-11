JONESBORO — With few new cases reported, active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have almost disappeared in Northeast Arkansas, data from the Arkansas Department of Health indicates.
After reporting only 15 new cases between April 5 and Sunday, the number of active cases in Craighead County was down to 28. In addition, Cross County had only two active cases.
Arkansas recorded 522 new cases during that same period. The number of active cases rose by three to 1,038.
The cumulative death toll rose by 28 to 11,308, including one each in Craighead, Jackson and Randolph counties.
While new infections are declining here, that’s not the case elsewhere in the U.S.
In Philadelphia, confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50 percent in 10 days, The Associated Press reported. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Philadelphia dropped its mask mandate March 2, but it will go back into effect next Monday.
Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, April 5 through Sunday:
Craighead – 15 new cases, (decrease of 28 from last week); 28 active cases (decrease of 32); 326 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 14 new cases (increase of 7); 8 active (decrease of 1); 171 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 3 new cases (decrease of 4); 6 active (decrease of 3); 76 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 2 new cases (decrease of 9); 8 active (decrease of 5); 126 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 3 new cases (decrease of 17); 5 active cases (decrease of 25); 209 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 12 new cases (same as last week); 24 active cases (decrease of 5); 62 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 6 new cases (increase of 1); 10 active cases (decrease of 7); 87 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 2 new case (increase of 1); 2 active cases (unchanged); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 2 new cases (same as last week); 7 active cases (increase of 2); 93 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.