JONESBORO — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Arkansas declined by 4 percent last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the state Department of Health found.
However, that wasn’t the case in Craighead and Greene counties.
JONESBORO — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Arkansas declined by 4 percent last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the state Department of Health found.
However, that wasn’t the case in Craighead and Greene counties.
Craighead’s weekly total of new cases rose by 7.3 percent from 411 to 441 between July 18 and Sunday. Greene’s caseload increase rose by 41.7 percent, from 120 to 170.
Craighead, Greene and Randolph counties also recorded two deaths each. Clay County had one death. The statewide death toll rose by 38, five more deaths than the previous week.
The statewide total of 8,328 new cases was 350 fewer than a week earlier. Active cases rose by only 87 during the seven day period to 16,728. Active cases had spiked by 42.8 percent the previous week.
Craighead County ranked third statewide in new cases last week, behind Pulaski and Washington counties.
COVID-related hospitalizations dropped from 435 to 397 in the past week. But patients on ventilators increased from 13 statewide to 17. Hospitals in Northeast Arkansas had 53 COVID patients on Sunday, down from 55 a week earlier.
On Monday, the health department’s report showed that hospitalizations jumped back up to 413, while active cases dropped by 1,159 to 15,579. No deaths were reported.
The state had 574 new cases on Monday, including 43 in Craighead County. Craighead was second only to Pulaski County, which had 103. Greene County recorded 10 new cases.
The health department’s report for Monday showed 637 new cases, including 43 in Craighead County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, July 18 through Sunday:
Craighead – 441 new cases, (increase of 30 from previous week); 890 active cases (increase of 84); 338 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 170 new cases (increase of 50); 295 active (increase of 47); 182 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 61 new cases (increase of 20); 125 active (increase of 8); 82 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 62 new cases (decrease of 40); 178 active (increase of 15); 130 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 53 new cases (increase of 3); 99 active cases (decrease of 3); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 105 new cases (decrease of 14); 234 active cases (decrease of 7); 214 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 55 new cases (increase of 1); 112 active cases (increase of 11); 93 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 52 new cases (increase of 9); 91 active cases (increase of 24); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 45 new cases (increase of 2); 90 active cases (decrease of 3); 94 deaths (unchanged).
