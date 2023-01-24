JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases dropped another 25 percent statewide in the past week, but some counties in Northeast Arkansas showed increases, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department Health found.
The health department reported 2,231 new cases between Jan. 16 and Sunday, down from 2,989 the previous week.
Craighead County’s 193 new cases during that period represent a 2.5 percent decrease. Still, only Pulaski County, with 258, and Washington County, with 213, had more new cases than Craighead.
Clay, Greene and Mississippi counties had significant increases in new cases. With 96 new cases, Greene County had a 46 percent jump, while Mississippi County’s 50 cases was a 31.6 percent jump from the previous week. Clay County, the least populous county in the region, had a 50 percent rise.
The state reported 29 COVID-related deaths last week, including two in Greene County and one each in Lawrence and Mississippi counties. Arkansas had 38 deaths the previous week.
Hospitals statewide also report fewer COVID-related admissions on Sunday, down from 312 a week earlier to 264. Hospitalizations in the Northeast region dropped to 48, down 10.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 16 through Sunday:
Craighead – 193 new cases (decrease of 5 from previous week); 400 active cases (increase of 9); 379 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 96 new cases (increase of 29); 147 active cases (increase of 5); 192 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 14 new cases (decrease of 3); 36 active cases (decrease of 6); 89 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 42 new cases (decrease of 15); 98 active cases (increase of 2); 138 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 7 new cases (decrease of 6); 17 active cases (decrease of 25); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 50 new cases (increase of 12); 87 active cases (unchanged); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 12 new cases (decrease of 9); 31 active cases (decrease of 1); 103 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 4 new cases (decrease of 2); 9 active cases (decrease of 6); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Clay —36 new cases (increase of 12); 59 active cases (increase of 12); 100 deaths (unchanged).
