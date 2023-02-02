JONESBORO — With treacherous roads this week, fewer new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health, but the death toll attributed to the virus grew by 13, including one Greene County resident.
And, on a scale of 1 to 13, the number of flu-like symptoms in the state is rated a 4, state health officials said.
Eight flu patients were hospitalized with the flue last week, and four people are believed to have died, the health department reported.
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.7 percent among public schools.
Absentee rates in Craighead, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett County schools were at 9 percent or slightly higher, while 11.24 percent of Jackson County school students were absent last week.
The health department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including 16 in Pulaski County, 11 in Union County (El Dorado), eight in Jefferson County (Pine Bluff) and seven in Craighead and Drew (Monticello) counties.
Active cases dropped by 308 to 3,478.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals declined by 16 to 208, but the number of those patients on ventilators increased by three to 21. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported 31 in-house patients, an increase of two from Tuesday. Of those, two were on ventilators, an increase of one.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 7 new cases, 382 active cases.
Greene – 2 new cases, 148 active cases.
Lawrence – 0 new cases, 33 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 87 active cases.
Mississippi – 2 new cases, 97 active cases.
Jackson – 0 new cases, 18 active cases.
Randolph – 0 new cases, 24 active cases.
Cross – 2 new cases, 20 active cases.
Clay – 4 new cases, 51 active cases.
