JONESBORO — Active cases of COVID-19 rose by another 512 Wednesday, data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
In all, the state recorded 887 new cases statewide, almost double the number from a week earlier, and active cases totaled 5,558.
The health department also reported the number of people hospitalized with COVID-related illness rose by 11 to 146, including five on ventilators. Northeast Arkansas facilities reported 25 COVID patients, an increase of one.
Three deaths raised the cumulative death toll since March 2020, to 11,511.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 97, followed by Washington Coiunty with 71, Benton County with 60 and Faulkner County with 40. Craighead County recorded 34 new cases, one fewer than Tuesday.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 34 new cases, 284 active cases.
Greene – 21 new cases, 117 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new cases, 34 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 52 active cases.
Mississippi –9 new cases, 87 active cases.
Jackson – 3 new case, 11 active cases.
Randolph – 7 new cases, 42 active cases.
Cross – 14 new case, 28 active case.
Clay – 7 new cases, 27 active cases.
