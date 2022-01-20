JONESBORO — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations across Arkansas rose to a new record for a third straight day Thursday, but new COVID-19 infections were down, when compared to Wednesday, according to data provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The state reported 10,160 new cases across the state, including 317 in Craighead County.
The number of active cases rose statewide by 2,251 to 97,628. However, the health department believes the number of active cases in Craighead County declined 100 in the previous 24 hours.
The statewide death toll rose by eight to 7,470. One Craighead County resident was among the latest COVID-connected deaths.
The central Arkansas counties of Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline and White and Benton, Sebastian and Washington counties in northwast Arkansas all had higher numbers Thursday than Craighead County.
The health department said 1,640 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state, an increase of 40 from Wednesday. Of those, 187 were on ventilators, which is five fewer than Wednesday. Hospitals in the Northeast health department district housed 276 patients, an increase of eight in the previous 24 hours. Twelve of those patients were on ventilators, the health department indicated, which is unchanged.
The Northeast district includes hospitals in Jonesboro, Paragould, Blytheville, Osceola, Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, Wynne, Piggott, West Memphis and Helena-West Helena.
As the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, both St. Bernards Healthcare and NEA Baptist Clinic continue to offer free drive-through testing.
In the case of NEA Baptist, the testing is conducted at 909 Enterprise Drive from 1-4 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments must be made through NEA’s MyChart, and must be made prior to arrival.
Testing by St. Bernards is from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.
Both clinics were made possible through the assistance of the Arkansas National Guard.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 317 new cases; 3,896 active cases..
Greene – 195 new cases; 1,844 active.
Lawrence – 51 new cases; 412 active.
Poinsett – 69 new cases; 739 active.
Mississippi –104 new cases; 1,208 active.
Jackson – 52 new cases; 360 active.
Randolph – 36 new cases; 288 active.
Cross – 69 new cases; 659 active.
Clay – 29 new cases; 450 active.
