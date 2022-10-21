JONESBORO — Thursday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health reflected fewer new coronavirus cases compared to Thursday a week ago and fewer active cases, but increasing hospitalizations compared to Wednesday.
Eleven COVID-related deaths were reported statewide, including one in Cross County.
The state reported 361 new cases on Thursday, down 386 from last Thursday. Active cases dropped by 38 to 2,929 statewide.
Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases with 50, followed by 25 in Benton County and 24 in Craighead County.
The health department reported 155 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 11 from Wednesday. COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas totaled 23, an increase of three.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 24 new cases, 196 active cases.
Greene – 3 new cases, 65 active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 12 active cases.
Poinsett – 3 new cases, 27 active cases.
Mississippi – 12 new cases, 80 active cases.
Jackson – 4 new cases, 14 active cases.
Randolph – 1 new case, 12 active cases.
Cross – 8 new cases, 14 active cases.
Clay – 4 new case, 14 active cases.
