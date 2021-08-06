JONESBORO — Because the symptoms of the delta variant of the coronavirus can differ widely from person to person, local medical officials urge anyone who isn’t feeling well to seek testing.
Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Healthcare, said that would give doctors a chance to reduce he impact of the disease, should the patient test positive.
“If the test yields a positive result, health care providers can then administer monoclonal antibody treatments, which perform remarkably well at preventing worsening symptoms and ultimately, hospitalization,” Nail said Friday.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm.
St. Bernards, which operates hospitals in Jonesboro, Pocahontas and Wynne, had 69 COVID-positive patients admitted Friday, up from 64 on Tuesday. Of those 23 were intensive care patients and 14 required ventilator support, Nail said. He said the age of the patients continue to trend younger compared to a previous surge, with the average age dropping from 63 to 55.
“In that same comparison, no age group over 65 saw an increase,” Nail continued. “Meanwhile, every age group from 18 to 64 rose, with the biggest increase coming from the 30-49 age range.”
Since the last week in June, 87 percent of St. Bernards’ hospitalized COVID patients have not been fully vaccinated, Nail said.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, spokesman Ty Jones said 43 COVID patients were hospitalized, down from 47 on Monday. Of those 17 were in intensive care, he said.
On Friday, a circuit judge issued a temporary order, saying the state cannot ban local governments, including schools from requiring face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, which has brought almost 100 new infections to Craighead County per day this week, and caused at least one death.
Friday’s ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Understanding the potential for an appeal, Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said there won’t be any immediate changes in how the city handles the pandemic.
“We’re not going to make any policy decisions until we know what parameters we might have,” Richardson said Friday, adding that the mayor continues to urge employees and residents to wear masks.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said he’s taking a similar approach.
“I don’t see us making any changes at this time,” Day said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was named as a defendant in the lawsuit brought by two parents of children under age 12 along with the state and legislative leaders. He left open the possibility of separately asking justices to uphold Fox’s ruling when it’s appealed, The Associated Press reported.
The governor had urged legislators to change the law during a special session this week, but two bills were defeated in a House committee.
Pediatricians and health officials have said masks in schools are needed to protect children, as the delta variant and Arkansas’ low vaccination rate fuels the state’s spiraling cases.
So far, children under 12 haven’t been approved for vaccination.
