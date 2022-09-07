JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases across the state rose by 3.92 percent between Aug. 29 and Sunday. But in Craighead County, new cases increased by 31.9 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Craighead County’s 459 new cases were the second highest among the state’s 75 counties. Pulaski County had 737, and Washington County was third with 450.

