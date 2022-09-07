JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases across the state rose by 3.92 percent between Aug. 29 and Sunday. But in Craighead County, new cases increased by 31.9 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Craighead County’s 459 new cases were the second highest among the state’s 75 counties. Pulaski County had 737, and Washington County was third with 450.
In that seven-day period, Arkansas recorded 6,335 new cases and 28 deaths, including one each in Craighead, Poinsett and Mississippi counties.
New cases in Jackson County nearly doubled, from 37 to 68, while new cases in Cross County were cut in half from the previous seven days. Lawrence, Poinsett, Mississippi and Randolph counties also had reductions in new cases.
On Labor Day, the trend continued as, once again, Craighead County, with 42 new cases, was second only to Pulaski County’s 64. There were 516 new cases statewide. On Tuesday, the county reported 30 more cases.
The health department reported 429 new cases statewide, with Washington County reporting 60, followed by 58 in Pulaski County. Three deaths were recorded, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 totaled 281 Tuesday, up 21 from Monday, while hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas remained at 45.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Aug. 29 through Sunday:
Craighead – 459 new cases (increase of 111 from previous week); 805 active cases (increase of 158); 350 total virus related deaths (increase of 1).
Greene – 164 new cases (increase of 6); 322 active cases (increase of 49); 182 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 30 new cases (decrease of 23); 82 active cases (decrease of 10); 84 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 80 new cases (decrease of 9); 167 active (decrease of 2); 133 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 68 new cases (increase of 31); 126 active cases (increase of 39); 67 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 127 new cases (decrease of 27); 280 active cases (unchanged); 218 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 60 new cases (decrease of 3); 118 active cases (incease of 31); 95 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 14 new case (decrease of 14); 39 active cases (decrease of 20); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 35 new cases (increase of 6); 66 active cases (increase of 9); 97 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.