JONESBORO — New coronavirus cases in the state dropped by 35.3 percent in the previous seven days, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found Monday.
Locally, only Greene and Randolph counties showed increases from the previous seven-day period.
There were 1,411 new cases from Feb. 27 to Sunday. Despite that, active cases increased by 21 to 2,776 statewide.
The state disclosed 26 COVID-related deaths during that period, including two each in Craighead and Greene counties and one in Lawrence County.
New cases in Craighead County declined by 14.3 percent, from 112 to 96 new cases in the past week.
Despite the decline, Craighead ranked behind only Pulaski (214) and Washington (130) counties.
Hospitalization data is no longer available.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Feb. 20 through Sunday:
Craighead – 96 new cases (decrease of 16 from previous week); 199 active cases (increase of 13); 387 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 56 new cases (increase of 4); 107 active cases (decrease of 5); 201 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 9 new cases (decrease of 2); 19 active cases (decrease of 1); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 18 new cases (decrease of 9); 43 active cases (decrease of 16); 139 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 9 new cases (decrease of 6); 20 active cases (decrease of 14); 76 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 27 new cases (decrease of 14); 61 active cases (increase of 5); 235 deaths (unchanged)
Randolph – 19 new cases (increase of 9); 27 active cases (increase of 9); 107 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross – 6 new cases (decrease of 7); 14 active cases (decrease of 7); 104 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 10 new cases (decrease of 2); 22 active cases (decrease of 1); 101 deaths (unchanged).
