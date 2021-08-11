JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival has been canceled again this year because of COVID-19 Concerns.
Festival organizers said while it is disappointing, this is the responsible thing to do with the current exponential growth of new COVID-19 cases throughout Northeast Arkansas.
This year’s event would have been the 13th annual festival, which includes the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship and a Friday night Steak Cookoff. The Kansas City Barbecue Society is the largest barbecue organization in the world.
The Festival regularly includes two nights of music and a Saturday filled with food and craft vendors, two stages of music and activities for children.
In recent years the festival has seen FUEL, Smash Mouth, Scotty McCreery, Brett Michaels, Brothers Osborne, The Commodores, Lee Brice, .38 Special, Rick Springfield, Easton Corbin and Night Ranger perform in Downtown Jonesboro.
