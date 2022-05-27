JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with several firearm and drug counts.
Jerry L. Williams, 62, of the 3100 block of Village Cove, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, first-degree terroristic threatening and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to Williams’ address on Wednesday by Williams’ wife who told officers that her husband was high on crack cocaine and threatened to shoot her.
She said Williams had turned off the breaker box for the residence and when she asked him why he did it, “He stated that there were people in the attic that stole his money,” the affidavit stated.
The Jonesboro police Street Crimes Unit surrounded the house and ordered Williams to come outside. When he did, he was placed under arrest.
A search warrant was signed by Boling. Police found a 9 mm handgun, 0.1 grams of crack cocaine, five crack pipes and several rounds of ammunition.
Boling set Williams’ bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
De’Kendrick Davis, 26, of Trumann, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $7,500 bond.
Ronnie Richardson, 37, of Piggott, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $1,500 bond.
Bernekia Blakes, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Cody Ray Bakley, 28, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Johnny Hutson, 35, of Jonesboro, with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and filing a false report with a law enforcement agency; $20,000 bond.
Aaron Matthew Jones, 28, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; recognizance bond.
Karess Jones, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $35,000 bond.
Matthew Fericker, 27, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Eric Wayne Wilson, 34, of Bono, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 bond.
Alton Young, 60, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and shoplifting; $1,500 bond.
