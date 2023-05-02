JONESBORO — The crackdown for sex offenders who failed to register or failed to report such things as changes in addresses totaled 33 arrests, according to the Jonesboro Police Department on Monday.
A total of 103 offenders were investigated. Law enforcement found 70 to be in compliance with their responsibilities, 33 to be non-compliant, eight are marked for further investigation and police issued seven warrants.
The crackdown also netted seizure of drugs.
Police seized 58 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of marijuana and 35 ecstasy/fentanyl pills.
Officers also seized 12 firearms.
Sgt. Erik Johnson of the Jonesboro police oversaw the operation
The operation was planned months in advance, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday. He said Johnson coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to implement the investigation.
He said that among the other agencies involved in what was dubbed “Spring Cleaning” were the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team, the Arkansas State University Police Department, the Bay Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the JPD Street Crimes Unit.
“We do this once a year,” Elliott said. “It’s always an ongoing process.”
He said those convicted of not registering who are sent to prison are usually back on the streets in a short time.
“They won’t do long terms,” Elliott said. “It’s concerning.”
